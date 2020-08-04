Gambaru Fitness goes into voluntary liquidation

Please share the news











Last Updated on 4 August 2020

Gambaru Fitness on Station Parade has entered voluntary liquidation.

Jonathan Grant Walker passed a resolution for winding the company up in July 2020

Within the articles for the company, it makes reference to Jonathan Grant Walker, the visible face of the business and Jonathan Walker, his father.

The business on Station Parade has been developed over the years, with more floor space, treatment rooms, a new entrance and a new restaurant.

It’s believed that staff have had limited contact with the owner since lockdown and are now awaiting details of redundancy terms, while dealing with the liquidator directly.

We have not been able to make contact with Jonathan Grant Walker.

GAMBARU FITNESS LIMITED (Company Number 05716630) Registered office: 50-54 Oswald Road, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire, DN15 7PQ Principal trading address: 17 Station Parade, Harrogate HG1 1UF

At a General Meeting of the members of the above named company, duly convened and held at 3rd Floor, Westfield House, 60 Charter Row, Sheffield, S1 3FZ on 29 July 2020 the following resolutions were duly passed; as a Special Resolution and as an Ordinary Resolution respectively: 1. “That the Company be wound up voluntarily”. 2. “That Gareth David Rusling and Claire Elizabeth Dowson of Begbies Traynor (SY) LLP, 3rd Floor, Westfield House, 60 Charter Row, Sheffield, S1 3FZ be and hereby are appointed Joint Liquidators of the Company for the purpose of the voluntary winding up, and any act required or authorised under any enactment to be done by the Joint Liquidators may be done by all or any one or more of the persons holding the office of liquidator from time to time.”

Office Holder Details: Gareth David Rusling and Claire Elizabeth Dowson (IP numbers 9481 and 19272) of Begbies Traynor (SY) LLP, 3rd Floor, Westfield House, 60 Charter Row, Sheffield S1 3FZ. Date of Appointment: 29 July 2020. Further information about this case is available from Kerry Norton at the offices of Begbies Traynor (SY) LLP on 0114 275 5033 or at sheffield.north@btguk.com



