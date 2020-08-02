Help the Balsam Bash in the Pinewoods, Thursday 6 August 10am

Last Updated on 2 August 2020 at 7:06pm

The Pinewoods Conservation Group have given their thanks to all those who attended the balsam bash this week.

Neil Hind from the group said:

A good amount cleared with still a bit more to do before those flowers start exploding!

We would really encourage members and supporters to come along and help us clear a few areas from 10am Thu 6th August.

We will be meeting again at The War Memorial on the Pinewoods/Valley Gardens border. (South of Harlow Moor Road, North of Ebor Rise on main path.)

No equipment needed but gloves suggested. We will be encouraging social distancing as per government advice – but we are not short of open green space!

If able to spare an hour this Thursday – all ages welcome – then please do come along.