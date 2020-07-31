The Cedar Court Hotels Group extends the ‘Tipi on the Stray’

Please share the news











Last Updated on 31 July 2020 at 5:09pm

The Cedar Court have said they will be extending the Tipi on Stray.

Wayne Topley, Managing Director of Cedar Court Hotels: We have been delighted in the uptake for bookings in our Tipi on the Stray, it was really important to us to do something fun after all the recent unpleasantness. We wanted to offer up something a little different that would put a smile back on people’s faces…and a Tipi seemed a good place to start!

The Tipi on the Stray was initially scheduled to only be in place for the month of July, but due to popular demand the group have elected to opt for another month

Wayne Topley said: The uptake in bookings has been so strong, it was a no-brainer for us to carry on. People have been even hiring the whole thing, for bubble gatherings; we have been both surprised and very happy at just how popular this concept has been. Our Tipi can hold 38 (safely distanced) people inside and has further outside seating for 34 other lucky customers; we are asking guests to book in advance, and we carefully control the safety of everyone’s experience. The Tipi is Tray Service only and all food and drink is ordered via our new App and paid for on contactless terminals. You can join us in our Tipi for a Beer and a Prosecco …or you can have a full-blown sumptuous Afternoon Tea experience cozied up next to the fire.

Cedar Court Hotels have secured in total, three externally accredited certifications in support of our new Covid-Safe processes.

Wayne Topley said: These accreditations let us know that how we are now operating, is exceptionally safe. We are raring to go and the team are confident to do so. As soon as we were open online, the enquiries flooded in. I am so proud that we have been able to safely deliver something so unique for Harrogate, I hope we get to welcome you soon!

The group has gained praise from the industry for the way it has operated through lockdown.

Wayne Topley said: I am extremely proud of the efforts from my team during the pandemic – for four hotels in Yorkshire we have made a real impact to our communities. I think we have further highlighted what we are about as a group, during such a difficult time We are raring to go now and are already seeing record booking levels.

Table Bookings: https://togo.uk.com/makebooking?venueid=1040&event=18311

Afternoon Tea Bookings: https://togo.uk.com/makebooking?venueid=1040&event=18307

Cedar Court Hotels: www.cedarcourthotels.co.uk