Scran restaurant re-opens its doors with new look

After weeks of renovation work, local central Harrogate restaurant, Scran is re-opening its doors today with a brand new look interior a whole new vibe and concept – and a new name for the venue, Scran The Yorkshire bar and kitchen.

With a modern interior décor of natural materials including marble, wood and leather running throughout the newly opened venue, it exudes an inviting space in which to dine with family and friends and enjoy the extensive wine and cocktails menu on offer.

The venue has been reconfigured to allow the perfect balance of intimate booths and an open plan dining area to suit couples and groups of family and friends. Plus, any diners wanting to dine alfresco in the centre of Harrogate have the perfect location with Scran’s newly created terrace at the front of the property, housing new tables and chairs and décor, creating a Mediterranean feel. And, with social distancing at the forefront, the team have created more space between the open plan tables at present but has plans to increase the capacity of the restaurant in the future.







The wine and cocktail bar has been designed to be the central focus of the venue. Walls have been removed and alcoves opened up to give the bar a bright, airy and open feel to allow customers to see cocktail craftery in action! Screens have been placed around the bar and have been installed as aesthetically pleasing as possible to provide the perfect combination of safety and style.

Head Chef, Dean Sowden, of the former Deano’s in Harrogate, remains firmly in the driving seat of the restaurants creative culinary delights, with his specialities firmly on the newly launched menus. The smoked haddock fondue and black pudding bon bons are firmly back on the menu and are sure to please Scran’s loyal followers of Dean and his creations.

Plus, with Harrogate’s Barman of the Year Dario Silviera, managing the bar with his infamous cocktails and extensive drinks menus the newly opened venue has much to shout about and is sure to be back on the agenda of locals and tourists alike.

Simon Cotton, Managing Director of HRH Group said: Since we opened two years ago, Scran has been at the heart of Harrogate’s dining and bar scene, but with our new fresh, contemporary look we are excited to bring a new concept to our loyal and new customers. Dean’s food has such a good local reputation that we are delighted he is heading up the kitchen of Scran, and with head barman, Dario at the cocktail helm we have the dream team!

To celebrate the opening and Yorkshire Day, The Yorkshire Hotel has created a beach at the front of the property, which is free for all customers to use. Tables, chairs and deckchairs will be available for customers to us. With temperatures at a high this and next weekend it is sure to be a hot spot. The beach will be available for the month of August.

With the newly opened venue expected to be popular, it is recommended all diners pre book a table. This can be done through the website www.scran-restaurant.co.uk