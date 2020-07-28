Appeal following burglary on Woodlands Walk, Harrogate

Please share the news











Police in Harrogate are appealing for witnesses and information about a house burglary.

It happened at an address on Woodlands Walk between 11am and 5.30pm on Saturday 25 July 2020.

We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

In particular, we are appealing for information about anyone acting suspiciously around the residential properties towards the Hookstone Chase end.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for James Skaith. You can also email James.Skaith@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12200127718.

