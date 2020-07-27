Knaresborough brewery launches new beer to raise vital funds for local charity Henshaws

Please share the news











Knaresborough based brewery Turning Point Brew Co. are encouraging people to support local with the beautifully named ‘Perpetual Dawn’, brewed specially to help raise funds for Henshaws.

A 4.5% session pale ale, it includes UK hop varieties Harlequin, Jester and Mystic, with a complex malt base including spelt, Vienna malt and wheat. This exclusive pale ale will be available from the brewery’s web shop from July 29th and from pubs and shops both locally and across the UK. 10p from every can will go directly to Henshaws, to help support those living with disability. Given the Coronavirus pandemic, the brewery – like all right now – have had to adapt and are carrying out all branding and design in house on this particular beer. Their wish is to turn this into a positive for the community, donating this cost saving directly to Henshaws at this difficult time for them as a charity.

Cameron Brown, co-owner of Turning Point Brew Co, said: We’ve been feeling the effects of this virus as a small business and our thoughts go out to others like us. We’ve been very fortunate to receive such great support locally and nationally through our web shop and want to do our bit to give a little back and help others where we can. Through supping something delicious this season you can do the same!

Gemma Young, Henshaws Fundraising Manager for Yorkshire, said: We were delighted to add Turning Point Brew Co. to the list of local breweries partnering our annual Beer Festival, originally scheduled for mid-May but postponed due to Covid-19. As a charity that relies heavily on ticket income from events, we have seen a hit to our fundraising from events in the region of £150k. Support like this from local businesses and organisations is crucial to our survival at this time.

According to the Institute of Fundraising, charities are set to see a £12.4 billion loss in total for the year due to the pandemic. Henshaws is a northern charity supporting people living with sight loss and a range of other disabilities to go beyond expectations. Coronavirus has had a devastating impact on services and service users, and Henshaws continues to take extraordinary measures to ensure everyone gets the support they need right now.

Gemma Young said: We were so pleased to hear from co-owner’s Aron and Cameron at Turning Point, and this is a wonderful collaboration showing the importance of supporting local right now. I encourage you to try the delicious Perpetual Dawn, and to visit Turning Point’s Taproom in Knaresborough if you can. Open every Friday and Saturday, they have a pre-booking system in place to effectively manage social distancing, with full information on their website. What’s more, the cask version of this collaborative beer will be available at their Tap Room opening days spanning the two weekends of 31 July and 1, 7 & 8 August, where for every pint sold Turning Point will donate £1 to Henshaws.

Head to www.turningpointbrewco.com to find out more and get your hands on this exclusive brew and if you can help further you can donate to Henshaws in the following ways:-

1. On-line: visit www.henshaws.org.uk

2. By Text: Text HENSHAWS to 70085 to donate £10