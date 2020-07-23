Harrogate Town AFC freeze 2020/21 ticket prices

Please share the news













Last Updated on 23 July 2020 at 9:42am

Harrogate Town AFC has frozen ticket prices for the 2020/21 season, irrespective of the league they compete in.

With a capacity of over 5,000 for the first time in our history and a brand-new Main Stand providing unrivalled views of the action, they say they can’t wait to welcome our loyal supporters back to The CNG Stadium.

Simon Weaver, Harrogate Town AFC Manager, said: It has been a very difficult time for everyone and the frustration of the season being brought to a premature end when we were in the chase for a top spot finish pulled the rug from under everyone, players, supporters and staff. Over the last 12 weeks club business has continued and that has involved preparations for the new campaign. Part of that work involved ticket pricing. I am really pleased that, together with the Directors, we decided to freeze the prices for next season whether we are playing our football in the National League or the EFL. The players and I wanted supporters to know how much we count on your following, we wanted to say thank you at this difficult time. We look forward to seeing you all at the ground in the near future.







Ticket prices for the 2020/21 campaign are:

Online Advance Prices

Adult Standing £16

Adult Seated £17

Concession Standing £12

Concession Seated £13

U18 Standing £5

U18 Seated £6

U5 Standing Free

U5 Seated Free (on parents lap)

Tickets can also be purchased on a match day at the turnstiles at an additional £2 per ticket (excluding U18 tickets which remain at £5 and £6). For example an adult standing ticket purchased on the day would cost £18.

Online advance tickets can be purchased at our reduced rate up until midnight on the day before the match, after which they will remain available online, but revert to match day prices.

Please note a concession is classed as 65 and over, any supporter carrying a valid Student Card or any supporter registered as disabled. Carers will continue to be admitted free of charge when accompanying a disabled supporter.