New ‘pop-up’ brings a taste of the sea to the Dales

Last Updated on 22 July 2020 at 3:10pm

Two aspects of The Great British Isles that no one takes for granted these days, are our beautiful open spaces, including our National Parks and glorious beaches – well, why not indulge in a taste of both this summer, with the newly-launched Devonshire Arms’ Laurent Perrier Champagne & Seafood Terrace.

The Devonshire Arms opens their pop-up seafood restaurant on the weekend of July 24th. Located under canvas on the hotel’s lawns, enjoying uninterrupted views over the magnificent Dales, all diners can feast ‘al fresco’ (or is it ‘al fish-co’) from this elegant stretch tent, on freshly caught seafood, including shellfish caught off our East Yorkshire coast, as well as Lindisfarne oysters.

Other delectable delights include fresh mackerel, lobster, beetroot gravadlax, crab and, of course, caviar. The terrace also offers a range of seafood platters for sharing, served on generously-sized marble tables, socially-distanced of course, and washed down with your drink of choice, whether it be Laurent Perrier Champagne La Cuvée, or a chilled New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc.

This elegant, convivial afternoon and early evening dining experience will give summer visitors to the Dales a dining experience like no other currently available in the area.

Richard Palmer, Managing Director of The Devonshire Hotels and Restaurants Group, commented: We’re really excited to be launching this new pop up restaurant for the summer season, which will add a ‘resort feel’ to our offering here at The Dev, for both local diners and resident hotel guests. Not only will it be a great add on, but safe too with its outdoor location and generous space allocation between tables, allowing them to make the most of the spectacular Dales scenery, whilst enjoying delicious seafoods, including shellfish, freshly harvested from the East Yorkshire Coast – what more could you ask for? Our summer has already been cut a little short this year, so we can’t wait to see guests making the most of the warm summer afternoons and evenings still to come.

Holiday makers visiting the Group’s Yorkshire Dales properties can enjoy the best of the region, along with stylish, award-winning accommodation in a safe, peaceful and nurturing environment.

Foodies will also appreciate the hotel’s highly regarded 3 AA rosette Burlington restaurant, and The Brasserie, which serves a less formal selection dishes including locally-farmed grills, and popular bistro dishes. All restaurants have an emphasis on fresh, seasonal fare, including fresh produce from the Estate’s kitchen gardens, just across the way from the hotel.

The Devonshire Group's hotels and inns have all been awarded the new 'Good to Go' accolade, which acts as a stamp of reassurance to their guests. (as initiated by Visit Britain, in association with The National Tourist Organisations of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to demonstrate those business adhering completely to strict COVID-19 government and industry guidelines)









The Devonshire Arms Seafood & Champagne Bar

Opens 24th July as a seasonal pop-up restaurant, ‘til mid-September

Outdoor lawn location, with views over the River Wharfe and Beamsley Beacon

7 nights a week – 12 – 8 pm

Candlelit evenings

Over 16’s only

Dogs welcome

Advance booking is required

To book call 01756 718 100 or email res@devonshirehotels.co.uk

www.devonshirehotels.co.uk