Harrogate District Green Party says ”NO to Tockwith Church Farm unsustainable housing development”

Last Updated on 21 July 2020 at 8:40pm

On Tuesday afternoon (14 July 2020) Harrogate Borough Council approved the planning application to build 63 houses at the gateway to Tockwith village

Arnold Warneken, the local Ainsty Green campaigner, shared a 3-minute online presentation with Tockwith Residents Association to voice his objections.

The Green Party said that unfortunately despite the Council’s policies on sustainability, no account was taken of the need for new homes to generate their own electricity, or for all properties to have electric vehicle charging points

However, after Arnold contacted the planning team prior to the meeting, the proportion of affordable homes was increased to meet the statutory minimum of 40%. But in spite of everyone’s efforts, approval was granted, and 63 more unsustainable houses will be built in Tockwith

Arnold said: Now that Tockwith Parish Council has become the first Parish Council in North Yorkshire to declare a climate emergency, this decision will make it harder to achieve carbon-neutrality by 2030. We desperately need to become more forward-thinking if we are to avert further climate breakdown, and we need to do it now.