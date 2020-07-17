Feva organisers launch talent contest “Knaresborough’s Got Talent”

Please share the news











Last Updated on 17 July 2020 at 5:21pm

Unable to hold its annual feva Festival, the organisers have instead launched an online talent contest called Knaresborough’s Got Talent. It will be staged online via Facebook and is open to anyone and everyone, says Sarah Ward. “Anyone who has skills they want to put on show is welcome”.

Those keen to enter should send in a video of their performance or artwork before 5 August 2020 to fevafestival@gmail.com .These videos will be shortlisted by a panel of judges and posted by the organising committee on the feva website at www.feva.info .

The shortlisted entries will be posted on the Knaresborough feva Facebook page on 14 August. Final judging will be based on the views of members of the public via the feva Facebook page. Details of the final winners will be announced on 23 August 2020.

Sarah said: We’re looking to showcase all the fabulous talent around about us in Yorkshire. We are looking for singers, musicians, artists, sculptors, magicians, poets, actors, gymnasts, dancers, comedians, impressionists, cooks and, well, just about everything in between. As long as it is family-friendly we’ll give every entry the chance to win. Entries can be from a group or an individual, of a performance or a piece of artwork – we just want to create a platform for all sorts of people with talent. There’s no age limit and anyone with time on their hands should see this as their chance to show what they can do. We want to hear from you. The winning submissions will be given the chance to take part in Knaresborough’s feva Festival in 2021 as an official act.







Further details and the terms and conditions are available from www.feva.info or by writing to fevafestival@gmail.com .

Knaresborough’s Got Talent is being staged because the coronavirus conditions have forced the cancellation of Knaresborough’s usual feva Festival and blighted entertainment and involvement for so many people.

Sarah said: Feva, always held over 10 days in August, provides a stage for hundreds of performers and we didn’t want people to miss out entirely this year.



