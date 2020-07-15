It’s Tipi time at the Cedar Court!

Last Updated on
The Cedar Court Hotel in Harrogate has developed a new outdoor space with a new Tipi and outdoor seating area.
It’s available for booking, meals, drinks and afternoon teas.
Linda Bradley said:
We have looked at ideas for a number of weeks and thought that the Tipi on the Stray worked well for both what people wanted and the space we have.
The Tipi gives us a lot more outdoor space that’s all-weather. With all the worries that people have just now, we have created a chilled-out, relaxed space where people can come for just a coffee, a drink or for a meal.
Inside we have a log fire and there is table service with ordering directly from your phone if you prefer.
With all that’s going on we all need a little oasis away from the world, we think we have created it here!