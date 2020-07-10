Black Sheep Brewery helping Yorkshire pubs showcase the county with new look to it first ever lager

Please share the news













Last Updated on 10 July 2020 at 2:56pm

Black Sheep Brewery is continuing its support for Yorkshire pubs with a new look for its first ever lager, which is designed to help showcase the best of the region.

54, a 4.5% ABV premium Helles-style lager named after the line of latitude that passes through Yorkshire and the market town of Masham where it is brewed, has been given a makeover to help promote the region.

The new look lager will provide pubs with an authentic and high-quality brand, which showcases the best of Yorkshire, backed by an online campaign to promote the region and encourage people to visit and experience a true taste of the county.

As lockdown restrictions are eased following the coronavirus pandemic, Black Sheep Brewery believes that staycations will attract more people to Yorkshire and a visit to a local pub.

Through its dedicated @54Lager social media channels on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter, 54 will help highlight the broad range of visitor experiences with bespoke content for adventurous travellers to Yorkshire.

When they arrive in Yorkshire pubs, they’ll be greeted at the bar by new keg lenses and specialist glassware in the form of 54-branded pint tankards, designed to create a sense of theatre and make the experience even more enjoyable.

54 is a lager that blends both Yorkshire and German ingredients and methods to create a truly transnational lager of high quality and tradition.







Brewed with water from the Yorkshire Dales and German Pilsner Malt, together with Magnum and Polaris hops and the German noble hop, Tettnang, 54 is top fermented using Black Sheep’s famous Yorkshire Square fermenters, then lagered for a month to intensify the crisp, clean finish.

54 was originally launched in 2017 under the name ‘54° North’ and has performed well in its Yorkshire and North of England heartlands, quickly establishing itself in both the pub and retail markets with its bottled and canned versions securing several off-trade listings nationwide.

Rob Theakston, Managing Director at Black Sheep Brewery, said: 54 is an authentic Yorkshire lager and continues to be a popular choice for pub goers across the county. We are committed to supporting our loyal pubs and despite the challenges of the past few months, we are moving forward to help encourage people to visit a local Yorkshire pub. There aren’t many Yorkshire lagers out there, and so updating 54’s brand further emphasises its role as a standout Yorkshire product that the region can rightly be proud of while helping to attract people to explore our truly amazing part of the world. We’re looking forward to working with pubs across Yorkshire, helping them showcase the region and its outstanding hospitality to those who love to travel and enjoy authentic experiences.