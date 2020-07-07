Grant enables county’s buses to keep transporting key workers

Please share the news













Last Updated on 7 July 2020 at 6:10pm

Some bus operators across North Yorkshire are to receive grants to enable them to keep running vital services, including those used by the county’s key workers – covering 35,000km of bus services per week.

North Yorkshire County Council has been able to claim money from the Government’s Covid-19 Bus Service Support Grant for 17 bus companies, totalling £389,000.

In total, 92 services have been supported, providing those with no alternative means of travel to get to work and make essential journeys.

The Government made £167 million available.

The grant was launched to support transport companies through the Coronavirus pandemic and help to compensate for reduced passenger numbers and any additional costs associated with running services safely.

In addition, £23,000 has been claimed to reimburse operators for costs incurred in implementing Covid-19-safe operations measures, such as personal protective equipment, hand sanitiser and dispensers, and the introduction of barriers and screens on vehicles.

Cllr Don Mackenzie, Executive Member for Access, said: Bus operators have provided a much-needed service to key workers and other passengers making essential journeys across the county throughout lockdown and the Covid-19 pandemic. For many people, journeys by bus are the only way to get to work and to connect one rural location to another. Key workers have helped keep the county running during these unprecedented times, and bus services have supported them in turn. I’m delighted that North Yorkshire County Council was able to access this grant to help operators.