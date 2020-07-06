Harrogate RUFC welcomes members and supporters back to their Clubhouse

Please share the news













Last Updated on 6 July 2020 at 8:10pm

Harrogate RUFC welcomed members and supporters back to their Clubhouse over the weekend of 4 and 5 July.

They used a safe one-way system through the clubhouse and BBQ food being enjoyed at outdoor tables in the grounds.

Both days were well attended and the Club also launched the Ride to Rudding scheme, which was originally due to have started before the lockdown. Ride to Rudding encourages people to come to the Club on their bikes instead of cars, and a Harrogate Council grant enabled the installation of a bicycle shelter in March, as part of their small transport initiative.

A free prize draw was held for those arriving on bikes, and the winner was Woody Auld, who plays in the U10 section of Harrogate RUFC juniors.

Going forward, the Club plans to continue to encourage more people to come to Rudding Lane on their bikes and will be offering incentives such as free prize draws and lower admission charges to major games.