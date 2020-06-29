North Yorkshire Moors Railway confirms season opening on 1 August 2020

Please share the news













Last Updated on 29 June 2020 at 9:11am

North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR) has announced its plans to fire up the engines and invite passengers aboard once more when it finally welcomes visitors for the 2020 season, on Yorkshire Day (1 August 2020).

Steam journeys will be running seven days per week, with four departures* daily from Pickering to Levisham return, and from Grosmont to Goathland return, with a total journey time of circa one hour.

Tickets must be pre-booked for a specific time slot before visiting, and will be released in waves, with tickets to visit from 1st to 14th August being available to purchase online from 1st July for current NYMR members, then 6th July to the wider public.

In order to adhere to guidelines set out by the Government, operations will be different to previous years. Visitors are able to book a Compartment (max six persons) for £100, a Family ticket table of four for £80, or a Duo ticket table for two people priced at £40. This will ensure social distancing measures continue to be adhered to for guests in each carriage.







Each train carriage will be thoroughly cleaned and sanitised before welcoming its next set of visitors and onboard toilets will not be in use for the time being. Platform toilets will be available and will be made unisex to enable family groups to use each toilet, one family at a time.

All stations will remain closed, except to pre-booked guests, and a controlled one-way passenger walkway system will be in place alongside a number of hand-sanitising points throughout the NYMR. All guests will be required to arrive through their designated car park, where clear signage and a volunteer welcome team will direct them to the platform ready to enjoy a scenic trip through North York Moors National Park.

A limited selection of drinks and snacks will be available to purchase from the tea shop at Grosmont station and via the education room at Pickering.

Like many tourist attractions, NYMR had originally planned to open early April but as a result of lockdown, has spent the past few months closed to guests, but active behind the scenes with its crisis appeal, that has so far raised £350,000 to help keep the heritage attraction on track.

For more information about the heritage railway, and to pre-book your visit go to nymr.co.uk/welcome-back

Trains will depart at 9.30, 11.30, 13.30 and 15.30 with the last train arriving at Pickering/Grosmont station at 16.30 each day. The 15:30 departure from Pickering will be hauled by mixed traction.