Harrogate home targeted in 2-in-1 burglary

Last Updated on 23 June 2020 at 5:35pm

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about a 2-in-1 burglary that occurred in Harrogate.

Sometime between midnight and 6.45am on Saturday 20 June, a grey BMW 220 D was stolen from a driveway on Westbourne Avenue (near to The Oval), after the suspect(s) broke into the victim’s home to get the car keys to cars on the driveway.

The BMW was recovered the same day after crashing and being abandoned towards Wetherby. However, a number of items from inside the car were stolen including a child’s car seat, a child’s bicycle seat, Ray-Ban sunglasses, a makeup bag, a first aid kit, a box of brand new face masks and two sets of handmade doctor’s scrubs.

A personalised thermometer was also stolen from a doctor’s bag before the bag was discarded outside the home.

Officers are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

In particular, they are appealing for information about any suspicious people or vehicles seen in the area, and any CCTV or dash-cam or doorbell footage taken in the area at the time of the offence.

They would also like to hear from anyone who has seen or been offered any of the stolen items for sale under suspicious circumstances.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Elizabeth.Estensen@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12200103910 when providing information.

More information about how to protect your home and car from being targeted in a 2-in-1 burglary visit northyorkshire.police.uk/2in1burglary