Harrogate Stonefall household waste recycling centre to reopen

17 June 2020

Harrogate Stonefall household waste recycling centre will open tomorrow (Thursday, 18 June) following extensive trials and reviews around the traffic management and safety of the site.

Since their closure as part of the national lockdown in March, household waste recycling centres across North Yorkshire have reopened in a phased return with social distancing measures in place and a traffic management system where necessary to help to reduce queues.

The last remaining site, Harrogate Stonefall will reopen from Thursday, 18 June, and will be open as usual six days a week (closed Wednesdays) from 8.30am to 5pm.

To ensure the efficient re-opening and safe operation of the site there will need to be some temporary changes. Hardcore, rubble, plasterboard, tyres and wastes from charities will not be accepted at Stonefall, and along with other HWRCs there is a temporary restriction meaning the site cannot accept commercial waste or any waste delivered in trailers.

Only bring what you can manage yourself as staff are unable to help unload, keep two metres apart to protect yourself and others and wash your hands at home before and after visiting the site.







Cllr Andrew Lee, North Yorkshire County Council’s Executive Member for Waste Management, said: We are really pleased to be able to re-open this very popular site. It is one of the busiest sites in the county, so it has taken a little bit longer to be able to open it safely. We have worked hard with our contractors, Yorwaste, to be able to reopen this site to ensure the safety of staff and the public. We would like to thank the residents of North Yorkshire for their patience and understanding.

Social distancing must be observed, with people remaining at least two metres apart at all times.

Hand sanitising facilities at sites are limited, so people are advised to wear gloves on site and are reminded to wash their hands before and after attending an HWRC.

Residents using vans should pre-register them at www.northyorks.gov.uk/vehicles-allowed-use-household-waste-recycling-centres