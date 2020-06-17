Burglary at Pannal Ash Junior Football Club

Please share the news













Last Updated on 17 June 2020 at 5:28pm

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information following a burglary on Almsford Close, Harrogate.

It happened at Pannal Ash Junior Football Club sometime between 10pm on Tuesday 16 June and 9.30am on Wednesday 17 June 2020, when unknown offender(s) broke into an outbuilding causing significant damage before carrying out an untidy search.

We are requesting the public’s assistance to help identify those responsible.

In particular, we are appealing for information from anyone who was using the ground and noted anything suspicious.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Nicholas Woods. You can also email Nicholas.Woods@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number – 12200102072.