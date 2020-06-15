4YORKS Hand-Over MTU responsibilities to 4th Regiment Royal Artillery

Please share the news











Troops from the 4th Battalion The Yorkshire Regiment, handed over Mobile Testing Unit responsibilities to 4th Regiment Royal Artillery at Alanbrooke Barracks, in Topcliffe, North Yorkshire on Saturday.

4 YORKS, a regionally-based light-role infantry Army Reserve battalion, which has companies and detachments in towns and cities across Yorkshire and Teesside, has provided vital testing across Yorkshire and Humber and the North East of UK since April 2020, supporting the Government’s efforts during the Coronavirus pandemic.

4 YORKS Corporal Muhammad Abu Qaoud from Mexborough, who is a linguist/translator in his civilian role, commented: It’s been good to help out the country and community, I’m proud to have done it and make a positive difference.







Whilst, 4 YORKS 2Lt Ross Garewood from Guisborough, who is a secondary school teacher in his civilian career, said: The change from closed school to helping on an MTU was a real change of pace and scenario. The most memorable thing during this period has been working from Barnsley up to Berwick upon Tweed and all places between. It’s been varied and we’ve covered some miles.

Major Martin Magee of 4th Regiment Royal Artillery said: The handover between Reserve and Regular has gone smoothly with 4 YORKS having done a brilliant job. They have been highly professional and have made a goods start which we plan to continue. The social distancing has been difficult to adjust to but interacting with the public will provide a new and interesting challenge to master in the short term.

4th Regiment Royal Artillery, based in Alanbrooke Barracks, North Yorkshire, which provides combat support to both Infantry and Cavalry Regiments,

will continue the Reserve unit’s efforts in providing support to local communities at MTU’s in the north of England during the current crisis.