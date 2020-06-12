Saint Michael’s Hospice prepares shops for reopening

Please share the news











Last Updated on 12 June 2020

Following the news that non-essential retail are permitted to open their doors again, Saint Michael’s Hospice has confirmed that they are planning a phased reopening of their shops to commence from early July.

The charity is carefully considering all aspects of their plan including new government measures and guidelines on social distancing and hygiene; and is committed to putting their customers, volunteers and staff at the very heart of this decision making.

Further updates on the specific locations as well as guidance around how donations will work will be provided over the coming weeks.

Chief Executive of Saint Michael’s Hospice Tony Collins said: We would like to thank everyone who has been in touch to let us know how much they miss our shops, to our volunteers and staff, and to everyone who is kindly holding on to their donations at home. As always the wellbeing of our supporters and shop teams is our priority. We are we working hard behind the scenes to adjust to the new requirements and are looking forward to being able to welcome you back soon.

Supporters’ are being asked to keep donations safe at home for the time being and follow Saint Michael’s on social media, visit their website www.saintmichaelshospice.org and keep an eye on shop windows for further updates.