Masterchef’s Matt Healy opens Grön Kafé in Harrogate

Last Updated on 12 June 2020 at 10:03am

Masterchef’s Matt Healy opens a third Grön Kafé with a site in Harrogate, including ‘Grön Grocer’ pop-up.

Following the success of the Leeds and York sites, the business are launching a third site in the North • Grön Grocer opens Monday 15th June at Cold Bath Clubhouse, 46 King’s Road, Harrogate • Team ‘Keep it Clean’ with vegan and allergy friendly food and drink offering.

Grön opened their second site in York just a matter of weeks before lockdown, with the vegan friendly concept proving a hit in the new location. Monday 15th June sees the doors to Grön

After lockdown was announced, both sites were closed. But as supermarkets struggled to cope with demand and delivery slots were cancelled, the team at Grön Kafés decided to turn their store into a contactless green grocer.

The Grön (green in Swedish) Grocer concept was a huge hit in Leeds, with essentials such as fruit and veg boxes, flour, milk, bread and more available for customers to take away. Firing up the coffee machine and serving up daily selections of pastries and cakes gave the locals a slice of normality.

Grön expands across Yorkshire The group had planned to expand into Harrogate as their next site before Coronavirus hit, but lockdown put a pause in the plans.

Following the success of their Grön Grocer model, and with an opportunity to collaborate with Harrogate’s Cold Bath Brewery, they decided to press ahead with the new instalment.

Chef Patron Matt Healy had this to say: We’ve been able to bring a little slice of normality with our Grön Grocer concept. Being able to grab a cracking flat white and a pastry has made people’s day, so we’re looking forward to bringing that to Harrogate.” Keep it clean Serving a selection of takeaway dishes, including the popular ‘Buddha Bowl’ and ‘croissant-wiches’, along with top quality coffee from their award-winning baristas, and freshly baked pastries, breads and cakes, the team are all set to bring their ‘Keep it Clean’ concept to another city. Catering to various dietary requirements and choices, the business aims to be welcoming to everyone, whatever their needs. The site will operate as take-away only for the time being, until restrictions for cafes and restaurants are lifted.







Matt added: It’s been a tough but exciting journey adapting to the ‘new normal’. We’ve had an incredible level of support from our Leeds’ regulars and new visitors, and we’re ready to bring our concept to

Harrogate. It’s been in the works for a long time, and whilst this isn’t how we expected to open, we can’t wait to get stuck in.” The York site is also set to reopen from the 25th of June as a Grön Grocer.