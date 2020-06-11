Local policing teams to attend any planned protest activity this weekend

Last Updated on 11 June 2020 at 9:35pm

North Yorkshire Police have issued a statement ahead of possible planned protests on the 13 and 14 June 2020.

North Yorkshire Police Proactive Policing Chief Inspector Ed Haywood-Noble said:

Over the past week we have seen North Yorkshire residents exercising their right to peaceful protest, in response to recent events in the US.

We have engaged with protest organisers and local authorities and are pleased to say that all the protest activity which has taken place in our region has been carried out in a peaceful manner, respecting all members of the community and has seen demonstrators adhering to social distancing.

We are aware that there is some further protest activity planned for the forthcoming weekend (Sat 13 and Sun 14 June 2020) and we fully anticipate that these demonstrations will continue to be peaceful.

Local policing teams will be in attendance to ensure the safety and security of everyone involved.

As the Covid-19 virus still presents a threat to public health, personal responsibility is key to controlling the spread. I would urge those who are thinking of attending to ensure they take all necessary, precautionary steps and while at the event, continue to adhere to social distancing guidance to minimise the spread of the virus.

North Yorkshire Police support people’s rights to express their view peacefully and we will continue to work alongside the event organisers to ensure public safety.