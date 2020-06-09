CNG and Ashville College join Harrogate RUFC to kick-start new health initiative

Please share the news













Last Updated on 9 June 2020 at 5:31pm

Harrogate-based energy supplier CNG Energy has joined forces with Harrogate Rugby Club and Ashville College to launch a new way of keeping the local community fit and healthy.

Harrogate Rugby has worked with Sculpt Digital to develop a ‘Health Hub’. This online platform enables users to receive expert training, dietary information, functional movement guidance and it plans to launch the initiative by inviting the community to take part in covering the 804km distance from their ground in Harrogate to Twickenham and back!

This initial challenge will kick-start the Health Hub which aims to power up Harrogate health. The Hub will host a million ‘CNG Power Hours’ driven by the expert knowledge of the coaching team at the Club and pupils from Ashville College, many of whom play for the Club. Each session is free to access for everyone, at all levels of ability, and is made up of 4x 15 minute sessions of intense or cognitively challenging exercises. As well as this, a new workout lasting 15 minutes is uploaded three times a week, and you can access all previous sessions on the Hub.

Paul Stanley, CEO at CNG said: Supporting the local community has always been important to CNG. The pandemic has affected us all but has led us to consider how we build back better through the adoption of digital connectivity and the importance of health and well-being. We are proud to partner with Harrogate Rugby Club to enable the community to benefit from the expert advice of its coaches via the ‘Health Hub’ as we move into the ‘next normal’ way of living.

David Doherty, Director of Rugby at Harrogate RUFC added: The whole purpose of Harrogate RUFC is to provide help and support in the community. With the help of CNG and Ashville we are able to launch this online resource that allows our expert coaches to continue supporting people achieve their potential on and off the field. This is part of the Harrogate RUFC’s on-going mission to be ‘The best club in Yorkshire for players and the game’.

Dominic Bradburne, director of sport at Ashville College, said: We at Ashville are very excited to be working with Harrogate RUFC and CNG in this challenge over the coming days. This hopefully signals the start of a closer relationship between us and our partners Harrogate RUFC as we move forward. I am really excited to see how quickly we can make it to Twickenham as a group.

For more details on how to get involved, head to twitter.com/HRUFCHealthClub