Parking operations to return to normal to help manage traffic and social distancing

Last Updated on 8 June 2020 at 10:35am

As more shops across North Yorkshire open from Monday, 15 June, both on-street and off-street parking enforcement operations will return to normal to help to manage traffic and to make social distancing easier.

Since the start of the lockdown enforcement has targeted only dangerous and obstructive parking, but full enforcement will be reintroduced from 15 June.

North Yorkshire County Councillor Don Mackenzie, Executive Member for Access, said: At any time, parking enforcement is an essential tool in helping to manage traffic flow to provide ease of access for all road users. As our towns open up it is important to manage traffic and to support the emergency active travel measures implemented to enable pedestrians and cyclists to maintain social distancing.

NHS staff, health or social care workers and NHS volunteer responders will still benefit from free parking, as long as they display their NHS permit or another valid form of evidence. This is a nationally recognised scheme and permits can only be issued by the worker’s employer.







Please exercise social distancing when accessing and leaving your vehicle and paying to park. If possible, pay using the contactless RingGo service in Scarborough or the AppyParking app in Harrogate, which is available for on and off-street parking. Anyone needing to pay by cash is asked to use hand sanitiser before and after using the parking machine to minimise their risk of catching or spreading the virus.

On-street parking restrictions are enforced on behalf of the County Council by Scarborough Borough Council in the Hambleton, Ryedale, Richmondshire, and Scarborough areas and by Harrogate Borough Council in the Craven, Harrogate and Selby areas.

Cllr Tony Randerson, Scarborough Borough Council Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods, said: We’ve worked with the County Council to agree a sensible approach to the reintroduction of formal parking management from later this month. This will allow people to support local businesses, find a place to park safely and adhere to the necessary social distancing measures.

In the run up to 15 June, warning notices will be issued to motorists with expired permits and those contravening the regulations.

If you have a parking permit that has expired, reapply online at the Scarborough Borough Council or Harrogate Borough Council website. Contact the parking services team at Scarborough by emailing parking@scarborough.gov.uk or calling 01723 232489 or at Harrogate on 01423 500600 with any queries.