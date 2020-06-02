Saying it with sunflowers

Please share the news













Last Updated on 2 June 2020 at 3:10pm

Sunflowers and a friendly card will be delivered to older residents in Harrogate as a group of students from Rossett School aim to bring joy to their neighbours during lockdown.

Around ten students in Years 7 to 11 are involved in the ‘Sunshine Smiles’ project, which will see pots of sunflowers and bedding plants delivered to 22 care homes in Harrogate.

They have spent the half-term week decorating the pots with colourful fabric, planting them with a range of bright flowers, and writing cards to accompany them.

The initiative has been led by English teacher Cheryl Hughes and art teacher Mary Warden. Horticap have donated sunflower resources, and Harrogate Borough Council Nurseries the bedding plants, pots and compost.







Mrs Hughes said: We tend to do more creative, arts-based activities at school in the afternoon and I was thinking about what we could do for the community at this difficult time. We have a sensory garden in school and that’s what gave me this idea. Particularly at the moment, people in our community are feeling a bit isolated and it’s lovely to be able to connect with some of those who are missing their families, and to brighten their day with a colourful pot plant. The students have also added in a joke to their cards to lift the spirits of the care home residents and staff.

Mrs Hughes said some of the care homes had indicated that the residents may like to write back to the students.

She added: The children have really enjoyed being part of this lovely community project and they are looking forward to hearing from some of the residents who have taken pleasure from their colourful floral creations.

Caption: Teacher Cheryl Hughes with the pots planted and decorated by students for Rossett School’s ‘Sunshine Smiles’ project.