North Yorkshire Police is appealing for recent burglary victims in Harrogate, York or Selby to come forward if they recognise any of these stolen items

//
1 min read
Please share the news
  • 7
    Shares

Last Updated on

The items include a gold coloured Orion watch, a Quartz watch, necklaces, bracelets, earrings, rings, broaches and a jewellery bag (pictured).

They were seized from a flat in Bradford earlier this year and officers are investigating whether they are linked to burglaries in Harrogate, York or Selby areas that occurred between December 2019 and January 2020.

Officers in North Yorkshire are appealing for any recent burglary victims to come forward if they believe any of the items could be theirs.

If you recognise any of the items pictured, or if you have any information that could help with the investigation, please email Elizabeth.Estensen@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or call 101 and pass information to the Force Control Room.





Please share the news
  • 7
    Shares

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Harrogate Neighbours receives Queen's Award
Previous Story

Harrogate Neighbours receive Queen's Award

Next Story

North Yorkshire extends help for people who manage their own care

Latest from Harrogate

Cookies

This site uses cookies More info