Local MP calls for urgent assurances on Stray FM future.

Last Updated on 1 June 2020 at 3:17pm

Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones has written to Dee Ford CBE, the Group Managing Director of Bauer Media Group seeking reassurances on the future of local radio station, Stray FM.

The group has announced that the station will be renamed GREATEST HITS RADIO North Yorkshire. The rationale given is that Bauer Media Group, who have owned Stray FM since early 2019, needs to integrate all its local radio stations to ensure that they are profitable and can stay on air.

Mr Jones commented: I gave my first interview to Stray FM nearly 20 years ago. I was interviewed by the legendary Steve Parsley. And the news is one part of the brilliant parts of Stray Fm. It’s local, it’s interesting, it’s current and it’s presented by people we know and trust. But it’s more than that. It is a radio station that supports local events and charities. It’s a station that supports the community and the community repays this by supporting the station. The businesses that advertise on there aren’t faceless national corporations. They are local brands and companies who are part of the fabric of our area. I don’t want to lose any of that. That is why I was disappointed that this winning formula is set to change. I have written to Bauer Media Group’s Chief Executive to seek reassurances on those points.

Mr Jones has also raised the issue with the Minister of State for Local Radio and has written to OFCOM seeking clarity on licence requirements for local radio should the reassurances he seeks from Bauer not be given.