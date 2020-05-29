Detectives appeal for information after man attacked during Dales beauty spot barbecue

Please share the news











29 May 2020

A man has been arrested after police received reports of a stabbing at a North Yorkshire beauty spot which left a man in hospital.

The incident happened at Barden Bridge, in the Yorkshire Dales, at around 8pm yesterday.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses or anyone who helped the victim after the incident to come forward.

The victim, who is in his 30s, had driven to North Yorkshire from Manchester for a barbecue with several friends.

He was attacked during the barbecue at Barden Bridge following an altercation with another man, who police believe knew the victim.

He suffered serious injuries and drove himself to hospital where he continues to receive treatment today. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.



Detectives believe it was an isolated incident and have arrested a man in his 20s from Manchester.

He currently remains in police custody while enquiries continue.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or helped the victim, is urged to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1 and quote reference 12200089719.

You can also email CIDHarrogate@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk quoting the same reference number.