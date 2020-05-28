What horticulturalists do in their spare time… Horticulture

Please share the news











A staff member at one of the UK’s leading Nurseries, Johnsons of Whixley has set about creating a new wildlife haven at one of the nurseries 50-acre sites.

The nursery site which is located in the heart of Yorkshire and surrounded by open landscapes now enjoys a new pond courtesy of long-standing employee Darren Fawbert.

This new feature is located close to the nursery’s onsite apiary and woodland area which is already home to an array of birds, insects, rabbits, hares, deer and many other wildlife species.

The pond is now one of five across 200 acres of Johnsons land, these are mainly left untouched and are currently homes to ducks, geese, grey herons, frogs, a swan and plenty of fish.

Darren set about his mission just weeks ago in his spare time and has transformed the area with a pond, native tree planting, a bench, and his very own sign ‘Fawberts Folly.’

Johnsons is one of the few businesses that can claim to be a true net contributor to the environment as its produce is a true natural offset to climate change and the country’s commitment to Carbon Neutrality.

Graham Richardson, Group Managing Director at Johnsons of Whixley said: “ During the current crisis the public have recognised the value of outside spaces and the natural world. In a matter of weeks, Darren has created a hugely valuable natural space, some of our staff have even taken to having their lunch in this unique oasis located on the edge of a natural escarpment offering 360 views of the Dales, North York Moors and even the iconic spire of York Minster.”