Last Updated on 29 May 2020 at 4:30pm

Brimham Rocks car park is currently closed and the National Trust is urging people to not visit the attraction and to not park vehicles on the road.

Yesterday (27 May 2020) at around 17:30 emergency services had to respond to a Harrogate man that had fallen 25ft suffering back and leg injuries.

Fire crews from Harrogate and Lofthouse responded to assist ambulance and Mountain Rescue to recover the man.