Plans appoved for Aldi in Knaresborough

Last Updated on 22 May 2020 at 7:16pm

Aldi and CEG have been granted planning permission by Harrogate Borough Council for a new food store in Knaresborough.

It will form part of the Manse Farm development being delivered by CEG and will provide a modern store with customer parking and landscaping. 47 full and part-time jobs will be created when the store is opened, and amount to a multi-million-pound investment in the area and bring increased shopping choice for local residents. The new store would also complement the wider mixed-use plans for Manse Farm.

A spokesperson for Aldi said: We are delighted to have received planning permission for our new store in Knaresborough. Ever since our initial conversations with local residents and elected representatives, we have been encouraged by the high level of support for this proposal. We will look forward to being part of the community and hope to make a start on site as quickly as possible.







Aldi has been working closely with CEG, the developers of the mixed-use scheme at Manse Farm.

Steve McBurney from CEG said: It is great to bring forward this first phase of facilities as part of a sustainable mixed-use community. New homes are already being delivered on the site and construction work should commence on the new school next year.

Anyone who would like to find out more details about Aldi’s proposal for Knaresborough can contact a member of the project team on the Freephone information line number, 0800 298 7040, or visit the project website, www.aldiconsultation.co.uk/knaresborough. To find out more about the wider development at Manse Farm please contact Victoria.walker@ceg.co.uk T: 07413 563905 or visit the website, www.ceg.co.uk