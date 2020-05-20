Woman taken to hospital after fall from cliff in Knaresborough

Please share the news













Last Updated on 20 May 2020 at 3:09pm

A woman had to be taken to hospital after she fell from a cliff in Knaresborough.

On the morning of 19 May 2020, a woman fell from a 30-metre cliff near to Abbey Road.

Emergency services attended to the woman in her 30’s.

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said: Police attended an incident at about 9.40am in Knaresborough, in which a woman in her 30s had fallen about 30m from a cliff near Abbey Road. She was taken by ambulance to hospital – her injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.