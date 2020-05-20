Balance between social distancing and effective access needed at key locations say NYCC

Last Updated on 20 May 2020 at 6:38am

After traffic cones and traffic control measures have appeared at a number of locations across North Yorkshire, the County Council have explained that they are trying to facilitate social distances while maintaining access in-line with the governments main plan for recovery.

David Bowe, Corporate Director for Business and Environmental Services, North Yorkshire County Council, said:

At key locations around the county, we have put in place measures that will temporarily remove some on-street parking spaces in order to make it easier for pedestrians to stay at least two metres apart and to observe the social distancing that is so important in tackling the spread of Covid-19.

These measures have included putting out cones on several town centre streets in Harrogate as well as other locations in Harrogate district, and towns elsewhere in the county.

We will continue to monitor national guidance and review our approach as we learn from the experience to date. We will make sure that the steps we take are linked to the Government’s conditional plan for recovery.

Our aim is to achieve a balance between facilitating social distancing and ensuring effective access to areas such as Harrogate town centre. We want to work with all stakeholders to ensure we achieve the right balance between the requirements of pedestrians, cyclists and motorised traffic. As we move towards more shops opening we must do what we can to create spaces appropriate for social distancing that give people the confidence to come and shop, whilst ensuring the access to do so.

In Harrogate, we will erect signs this week at key locations to explain to residents and visitors the traffic management measures that are in place. Car parks within Harrogate are already well sign-posted, but we are considering additional signage to direct people to an appropriate car park.