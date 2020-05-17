Northern to introduce new timetables and reduced capacity to assist social distancing

Please share the news













Last Updated on 17 May 2020 at 7:47pm

Northern is to introduce amended timetables from Monday (18 May 2020)

The new timetables will see the introduction of additional services on some routes, but overall capacity on trains will be significantly reduced to assist with social distancing.

Government advice remains that people should avoid using public transport where possible and Northern continues to ask that only key workers and those whose journeys are essential use rail services.

Those who do need to travel by train should follow a few simple steps. Maintain social distancing where possible, wash hands before and after travel and, if possible, wear a face covering.

Northern will also continue to support social distancing and enhanced cleaning of touch points at stations and on trains.

See timetables from 18 May 2020 between York-Harrogate-Leeds

A spokesperson for the rail operator said: From next week we will begin to introduce an amended timetable that will introduce additional services on some routes. However, due to social distancing, there will be significantly reduced capacity on each and every one of our trains. We’re therefore calling on people to help us keep the railway clear for those who need it most and to only take the train if there’s no other way to travel. Those customers who have to travel by train should plan ahead, check the new timetable, and consider whether journeys are absolutely essential.

For up-to-date travel information please visit the Northern website or National Rail Enquiries.