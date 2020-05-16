Four new Deputy Lieutenants appointed across North Yorkshire

Please share the news











1 Share

Last Updated on 16 May 2020 at 8:25am

Four new Deputy Lieutenants have been appointed by the Lord-Lieutenant for North Yorkshire, Mrs Johanna Ropner, with Her Majesty the Queen’s agreement.

The new appointments will assist the Lord-Lieutenant in her duty as Her Majesty the Queen’s official representative across North Yorkshire – the largest Lieutenancy area in the country.

Drawn from different regions, backgrounds and disciplines, they all demonstrate overriding commitment to their communities.

The two men and two women who have been appointed are listed alphabetically with their biographies.

Nigel Corner: Nigel was educated in England before completing a business degree at the University of Hartford, USA. Returning to the UK, he worked in the family business, starting on the shop floor and in due course becoming managing director. The business has been involved with manufacturing, retail and servicing sectors, always in the North East of England. Nigel sits on the board of two other companies, a small venture capital business and an innovative business using recycled paper in the manufacture of cups, cartons and bottles. He is a governor of Queen Margaret’s School, York, and the Honorary Air Commodore of 609 Squadron, RAuxAF, based at RAF Leeming. Nigel competed in International Motor Sport for 12 years and is a life member of the British Racing Drivers Club. He is married with two children.

Mrs Linda Fenwick: Born in Pittsburgh and brought up in Dallas, Linda completed a BSc degree at Baylor University. She then worked in the fashion industry for designer Victor Costa before moving to London having met and married her husband James in the United States. They moved to York in 1986 where Linda worked as manager of the Grape Lane Art Gallery before starting her own company, Cedar House Printing, which she ran for 12 years. At various times, she volunteered for the Yorkshire Children’s Hospital Trust, NSPCC, St. John’s Ambulance Trust, Candlelighters, Momentum Campaign for the Northern Ballet, National Gardens Scheme and Kyra Women’s Project. She held the office of High Sheriff 2019-20. In 2008, she set up Linda Fenwick Shells in Design, which designs and constructs shell mosaic panels and interior accessories. Linda has three grown-up children.

Professor David Hill CBE DPhil(Oxon): David is chairman and founding owner of The Environment Bank Ltd which he set up in 2006 to promote the need for development to take proper account of wildlife conservation. The concept is about to be made a mandatory requirement of planning law in England. He promotes environmental markets to leverage investment into the natural environment, a concept government is now adopting. David was Deputy Chair of Natural England until 2016 and a member of the government’s Ecosystem Markets Taskforce. He is a Trustee of the Esmee Fairbairn Foundation, Chairman of Plantlife International, a Commissioner with the Food Farming and Countryside Commission, Chair of the Northern Upland Chain Nature Partnership and co-founder of the NatureSpace Partnership which creates and manages habitat for protected species. He is a passionate conservationist and wildlife photographer. He has a farm dedicated to conservation in Nidderdale and Swaledale.







Mrs Isobel Nixon: Isobel was born and educated in North Wales. After gaining her degree in English at the University of York she began her teaching career in Scarborough and later taught in schools in York and Hull. She spent 13 years as a head teacher, firstly in Cumbria and latterly as Head of Scarborough College. She served on the National Committee of The Society of Heads for five years, including two years as Treasurer. She was an inspector with the Independent Schools Inspectorate for 18 years. Throughout her career, Isobel was actively involved with the Duke of Edinburgh Award Scheme for 30 years and in 2010 was acknowledged for her contribution to the scheme in the North West. Isobel retired in 2015 and is currently the Chair of Trustees of the charity she set up to maintain a local community library. Isobel is married with two grown up children.