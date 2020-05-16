Chris completes a lock-down half-marathon at Mother Shipton’s for charity and memory of his wife

Last Updated on
Last weekend Chris Gatenby completed a half-marathon
It’s to support the Royal Castle Lung Cancer Foundation, in its 30th anniversary year and in memory of Chris’s wife who sadly died due to the disease.
Chris said:
The Mother Shipton’s Cave Run was all I needed it to be. It was a run that helped me to both remember and to distract.
As at times I simply just had to focus on the many hills and inclines of the grounds. Literally having the run of the tranquil grounds was what I needed. As it was mainly off road and in meadowesque field it made for a challenging course but running it for such a good cause as Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation put a positive emphasis on the day.
The day wasn’t how I’d ever imagined I’d spend a wedding anniversary. However because of Lung Cancer I have had to spend it running in memory of Georgie. Thanks to the kindness of family, friends and strangers, the run has driven a positive response. The Mother Shipton’s Run raised £1,100.00 and moved me very close to £5,000.00 fundraising target.
For this response I’d like to say a huge thank you to all those who have supported this run and also a massive thank you to Fiona Martin and her team at Mother Shipton’s Cave for making this all possible.
Chris’s pre-run motivational message from Steve Cram
Kind of feel I overloaded social media yesterday. I did however want to say thank you to everyone who got in touch. Your thoughtfulness and kindness is appreciated. I even got a pre-run good luck/motivational message from Steve Cram Training Camp. As for your generosity, it's off the scale. Yesterday thanks to you all an additional £965 was added to the 1/2 marathon fundraiser. At an uncertain time for Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation this I know will be a vital funding. Be proud and a massive Thank you Chris
Posted by Chris Gatenby on Monday, 11 May 2020
Chris is still fundraising and is nearly at his target of £5,000, he just needs an extra push.
https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/j4g-allyouneedislungs