Chris completes a lock-down half-marathon at Mother Shipton’s for charity and memory of his wife

Last weekend Chris Gatenby completed a half-marathon

It’s to support the Royal Castle Lung Cancer Foundation, in its 30th anniversary year and in memory of Chris’s wife who sadly died due to the disease.

Chris said:

The Mother Shipton’s Cave Run was all I needed it to be. It was a run that helped me to both remember and to distract.

As at times I simply just had to focus on the many hills and inclines of the grounds. Literally having the run of the tranquil grounds was what I needed. As it was mainly off road and in meadowesque field it made for a challenging course but running it for such a good cause as Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation put a positive emphasis on the day.

The day wasn’t how I’d ever imagined I’d spend a wedding anniversary. However because of Lung Cancer I have had to spend it running in memory of Georgie. Thanks to the kindness of family, friends and strangers, the run has driven a positive response. The Mother Shipton’s Run raised £1,100.00 and moved me very close to £5,000.00 fundraising target.

For this response I’d like to say a huge thank you to all those who have supported this run and also a massive thank you to Fiona Martin and her team at Mother Shipton’s Cave for making this all possible.

Chris and Georgie Gatenby
Chris and Georgie Gatenby

Chris’s pre-run motivational message from Steve Cram

Kind of feel I overloaded social media yesterday. I did however want to say thank you to everyone who got in touch. Your thoughtfulness and kindness is appreciated. I even got a pre-run good luck/motivational message from Steve Cram Training Camp. As for your generosity, it's off the scale. Yesterday thanks to you all an additional £965 was added to the 1/2 marathon fundraiser. At an uncertain time for Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation this I know will be a vital funding. Be proud and a massive Thank you Chris

Posted by Chris Gatenby on Monday, 11 May 2020

 

Chris is still fundraising and is nearly at his target of £5,000, he just needs an extra push.

https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/j4g-allyouneedislungs




