Harrogate community’s praise for Hear to Help charity helpline during coronavirus outbreak

Last Updated on 15 May 2020 at 8:28am

For use with attached image: Just two of the Just ‘B’ members helping local people with their emotional wellbeing.

People across the Harrogate District have praised a charity helpline which is aiming to offer support and advice during the Coronavirus outbreak.

The Just ‘B’ Hear to Help community support line has seen a three-fold increase in the weekly number of calls since the initial launch week commencing 23rd March, and the feedback suggests that those calling in are feeling the benefit. The service is designed to provide support to local people struggling with their emotional wellbeing during these unprecedented times and is open to all ages, 8am – 8pm seven days a week.

Head of Patient and Family Support and Just ‘B’ Adult Services Clare Godden said: The current situation with Coronavirus is a challenging time for us all and we know that just having someone to talk to can make all the difference. We feel strongly that being alone doesn’t have to turn into loneliness. We’re very aware that even just a five or ten minute chat can really help. We’ve had people tell us that they feel less overwhelmed and teary, many have thanked us for listening and others have said that it was just really good to talk and feel understood. The main thing to remember is that the Hear to Help support line is for everyone across the Harrogate District, whether you are feeling a little unsettled or more anxious. Our expert team are ready to listen so do call us on (01423) 856 799 if you need to.

Just ‘B’ is one of the services offered by Saint Michael’s Hospice, and North Yorkshire Hospice Care.