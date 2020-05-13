Girlguiding Birk Crag Centre’s chance to win £1,000

Please share the news











Girlguiding North Yorkshire West is asking for nominations to win a £1,000 Movement for Good award to help them build their new Birk Crag Centre.

It’s quick and easy to nominate the Girlguiding Birk Crag Centre online. Nominations are open from Wednesday 6 May to Sunday 24 May and you can vote for the Girlguiding Birk Crag Centre online at movementforgood.com using their charity number 1037585.

Winners will be drawn at random and the more times the Girlguiding Birk Crag Centre is nominated the more chance it has of being selected.

The new Centre, based on Cornwall Road, will offer a focal point for local Guiding offering girls and young women the opportunity to make new friends, work as a team, overcome challenges and push their boundaries. The Centre will also be fully accessible and available for hire by local groups and charities. £1,000 would help towards the purchase of a set of dining tables with a moveable storage rack, buy dining chairs or help buy a commercial microwave for the kitchen.

Girlguiding North Yorkshire West is encouraging everyone to use their social media channels to ask people to vote for them to give the charity the best possible chance of winning.

Angie Lockwood, County Commissioner for Girlguiding North Yorkshire West said: With fundraising events cancelled and other sources now understandably using their funds to causes directly affected by Covid-19 we need local help, more than ever, to help us finish building the Birk Crag Centre. We are sure that once completed, the new building with become an amazing place for future generations of young people to enjoy.







Mark Hews, Group CEO of Ecclesiastical, says: We’re delighted to announce the launch of Ecclesiastical’s Movement for Good awards for the second year running. The coronavirus is having a major impact on charities and many are facing financial difficulties. Our Movement for Good awards will continue to help charities at a time when they need it most and we know that for many charities, £1,000 can make a real difference. We were thrilled to receive so many nominations from the public last year and this year we are encouraging even more people to nominate a good cause. Ecclesiastical is a unique financial services group. We are owned by a charity which means all available profits can be given to the good causes that are so important to our customers. As a company whose purpose is to contribute to the greater good of society, charitable giving is at the heart of our business.

About Girlguiding North Yorkshire West Birk Crag Centre

Girlguiding North Yorkshire West is part of Girlguiding UK, the leading charity for girls and young women in the UK, with over half a million members

The new Centre is based on Cornwall Road in Harrogate and will become a focal point for Rainbows (5–7 years), Brownies (7–10 years), Guides (10–14 years) and Rangers (14–18 years) as well as 600 local adult volunteers

The Centre will be available for community hire and will have meeting facilities for up to 120 people as well as residential facilities for 40

Girlguiding North Yorkshire West is Charity number 1037585. For more information visit www.birkcragcentre.org.uk or https://www.facebook.com/birkcragtac