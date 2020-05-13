Cyclist left injured in road after collision involving 4×4

Please share the news













13 May 2020

Police are appealing for information after a cyclist was injured in a collision involving an Isuzu 4×4 which did not stop.

The collision occurred at about 1.35pm on Tuesday 12 May 2020 on the B6479 at Sherwood Brow near to Stainforth, north of Settle.

A woman on a bicycle was travelling down the B6479 from Horton-in-Ribblesdale towards Settle when a dark-coloured Isuzu 4×4, with an aluminium hard back, towing a tri-axle cattle trailer, attempted to overtake her despite an on-coming goods vehicle.

The trailer is believed to have hit the cyclist, causing her significant injuries and leaving her in the carriageway. This vehicle left the scene.







A second 4×4 vehicle, a silver Nissan also towing a cattle trailer, was travelling just behind the Isuzu and this vehicle also made no attempt to stop, despite the woman being laid in the road.

North Yorkshire Police are investigating the collision, and are appealing for people to contact them if they know either of the two vehicles, or if they may have been in the area at the time and have information or dash-cam footage.

Please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101. Select option 2, and ask for TC Tim Healey, or email Tim.Healey@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk. Please quote reference 12200078969 when passing information