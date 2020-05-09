Bilton Community Fund supports good causes during coronavirus crisis

Please share the news











Several charities in Harrogate have received funding to help them maintain vital services during the coronavirus crisis.

Bilton Community Fund has awarded grants of £500 each to:

Harrogate Samaritans which provides 24-hour telephone support

IDAS which supports anyone experiencing or affected by domestic abuse or sexual violence

Mental health charity Mind.

All three charities are continuing to support people who are struggling in these difficult times.

Meanwhile, £500 has been donated to Girlguiding North Yorkshire West which is currently redeveloping its Birk Crag Centre in Harrogate.

Once the project is completed, around 150 young people from Rainbow, Brownie, Guide and Ranger units in Bilton will be able to use the improved facilities.

Bilton Community Fund is the charitable trust funded by profits from Bilton Gala which was held for the final time in 2019.

Chairman Stuart Frost said: It was an extremely difficult decision to call time on Bilton Gala after more than 40 years, but all of us on the committee were determined to keep supporting our local community in other ways. When the coronavirus crisis started, we discussed what we could do to help and felt that it was important to support these good causes. We’re delighted that grants from Bilton Community Fund will make a real difference to so many people.

Any organisation which directly benefits the Bilton area of Harrogate can apply for funding at www.biltongala.org.uk






