North Yorkshire carries out extra checks on most vulnerable

Last Updated on 7 May 2020 at 6:58pm

North Yorkshire residents are receiving a door knock welfare check as part of a coordinated joint effort involving County Council staff and volunteers.

These checks are in addition to outbound calls to people who are particularly vulnerable to being hospitalised as a result of Covid-19 and are being shielded – these checks have been ongoing for several weeks in partnership with district councils. So far over 13,000 people have been contacted by telephone to make sure they have support in place.

Gary Fielding, the County Council’s Director of Strategic Resources said: These checks are crucial in ensuring that people in North Yorkshire are getting the help and support they need, particularly those who are most vulnerable. It’s reassuring that for most people help is there from family and friends. I would like to thank our residents who are continuing to look out for those left isolated and the countless volunteers supporting vulnerable people at this difficult time. My heartfelt thanks also go to council staff who are volunteering to check on people over this weekend and following weekends. Their enthusiasm and dedication is a superb example of this incredible Team North Yorkshire effort.”

The door knock checks have been planned over four weekends and include delivering a leaflet with the County Council’s customer service centre number and a free copy of the Yorkshire Post weekend paper.







Kevin Mort, a passenger assistant from Malton who was out checking on people last weekend said: Everyone we checked on is getting help from their family or neighbours, taking them stuff in. They were managing fine which is good. People were thankful that we were out checking, even though they’re getting help. One lady said it was nice to have someone coming round and asking. I’ve been helping my neighbour, she has family but I’ve been getting bits for her too. For people who can’t drive it’s difficult to get out anyway. You don’t see a lot of people to talk to because of social distancing but we’re all looking out for each other like most communities.

Driver Ian Mears added: One lady had a nasty cut on her leg that she was worried about but didn’t want to bother anyone, but we made sure she rang 111 to get some help. It was a good thing to be involved in, it’s what I’m doing at home anyway. Checking on neighbours and getting bits and pieces for them. You realise what a small world it is when you start knocking on doors and talking to people. It was a really positive experience.

Those in need of help who don’t have anyone else to call on, or anyone concerned about the welfare of someone else, should contact North Yorkshire County Council’s customer service centre on 01609 780780. The centre is open seven days a week 8am-5:30pm including bank holidays.

For more information, including links to the main supermarkets detailing arrangements for people who can shop safely for themselves and a link to the Buy Local site, go to www.northyorks.gov.uk/help-you-during-coronavirus-covid-19

Picture shows: Kevin Mort, North Yorkshire County Council passenger assistant, carrying out door knock welfare checks in Ryedale