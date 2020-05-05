ONS Stats continue to show COVID-19 death data without tested medical certainty

Please share the news













Last Updated on 5 May 2020 at 1:18pm

The Office of National Statistics (ONS) have released data for all deaths in England and Wales during the week ending 24 April 2020. (week 17)

This is data for all deaths, both within a hospital and in the community.

A death is attributed to COVID-19 if it is suspected and even if there is another underlying condition. That means deaths are recorded as COVID-19 without medical certainty that it is the case.

Coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths are those deaths registered in England and Wales in the stated week where COVID-19 was mentioned on the death certificate as “deaths involving COVID-19”. A doctor can certify the involvement of COVID-19 based on symptoms and clinical findings – a positive test result is not required.

For week ending 24 April 2020 (Week 17):

There were 21,997 deaths, a decrease of 354 deaths registered compared with the previous week (Week 16);

The first decrease in the number of deaths since the week ending 20 March 2020 (Week 12)

11,539 more than the five-year average for Week 17

8,237 (37.4% of all deaths) mentioned “novel coronavirus (COVID-19, that doesn’t mean they were tested and confirmed as COVID-19

There were 7,911 deaths in care homes (all causes), which is 595 higher than previous week

Deaths in hospitals was 8,243, (all causes) which is 1,191 lower than previous week

For the year to date (24 April 2020):

Total of 175, 536 deaths

Of those deaths, 26,050 have mentioned COVID-19 on the death certificate

Care homes had 5,890 deaths where COVID-19 was mentioned on the death certificate

Hospitals have had 19,643 deaths where COVID-19 was mentioned on the death certificate