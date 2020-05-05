Knaresborough Royal British Legion – call to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day from home

Last Updated on 5 May 2020 at 5:32pm

This Friday the nation, led by the Queen, will commemorate the 75th anniversary of VE Day and the end of the World War in Europe. The Knaresborough Royal British Legion is asking people of the town to mark the occasion from home.

Speaking on behalf of the Knaresborough Branch, vice-chair Dave Houlgate said:

The Branch is asking that the people of Knaresborough join with us on Friday 8 May as we pay tribute to the service and sacrifice of the entire Second World War generation, from British, Commonwealth and Allied Forces to evacuees and those who served on the home front.

As we face some of the most challenging times since the end of the Second World War, now more than ever it is important to unite in recognition of service to the nation, just as communities did 75 years ago.

There are many parallels between the struggles of the Second World War and what we are going through today. We look to our Second World War generation to learn from their experiences. The Legion continues its work to protect them from the threat we currently face.

We encourage people across all generations and communities to take part in a national moment of Remembrance and at 11 am, pause for a Two Minute Silence to honour the service and sacrifice of the Second World War generation and reflect on the devastating impact Covid-19 has had on so many lives across the world.

We also hope that local social media will be used by townsfolk to circulate photo’s of how they have marked the day.