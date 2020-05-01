Harrogate’s Nurses treated to pamper packages whilst away from home

Please share the news













Local nurses and doctor’s staying away from home have been treated to pamper packages this week, organised by women’s service organisation, Soroptimist International of Harrogate and District, with those staying at The White Hart Hotel the first to receive the well-deserved treats.

With a number of NHS key workers in the families, the members wanted to do something to support the doctors and nurses staying away from home during the pandemic, and after an impromptu conversation with two doctors they decided to create some pamper packages.

The team quickly got to work contacting local companies to provide key items that would ease the pressure, create some much needed ‘me time’ and overall surprise and delight the staff caring for patients at Harrogate District Hospital and the newly opened Nightingale Hospital.

The packs, delivered this week, host a range of sweet and savoury treats and beauty items including a large bar of chocolate, fruit pastilles, mini cheddars, hot chocolate, a face mask, face wipes, hand cream and lip salve, plus a puzzle book and a bottle of mineral water.

Talking about the initiative Hon Secretary for the club, Pat Shore MBE said: The staff are working tirelessly in such difficult circumstances and we wanted to be able to give them something they could enjoy in their moments away from the wards. Soroptimist International of Harrogate and District have been supporting the women of Harrogate for 87 years and this is one of the ways in which we are continuing our work throughout these uncertain times.

The first packages have been delivered this week, starting with The White Hart Hotel in the heart of Harrogate, with further packages due to be delivered to the Harrogate Districts ICU department this week.

Simon Cotton, MD at the HRH Group said: We were delighted to be able to help Soroptimist International of Harrogate and District in handing out the first care packages to our NHS key worker guests here at The White Hart Hotel. We have a number of nurses and doctors staying with us as they cannot be at home during the pandemic and these packages are a little way of showing our gratitude.

The White Hotel have been looking after NHS staff since the start of the pandemic, with the property remaining open to look after key workers during the lockdown. The team at The White Hart have been providing a bed, breakfast and evening meal service to those NHS staff unable to stay at home, those who need to stay close to the hospital and the teams undertaking their training at the newly opened Nightingale Hospital.