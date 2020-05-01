Arrests follow major police investigation into thefts from Harrogate vehicles

Please share the news











4 Shares

Last Updated on 1 May 2020 at 2:37pm

Three men have been arrested following a major police investigation into thefts from parked cars in Harrogate.

Over the past four months, there have been a large number of reports of thefts, particularly in the south of the town. The offences mainly took place overnight, and involved valuables stolen from vehicles which were left unlocked and insecure.

Three men were arrested yesterday, Thursday 30 April 2020, in connection with the investigation.

A large amount of suspected property was recovered by officers, including sunglasses, satnavs, watches and jewellery. It is thought there could be dozens of victims.

One of the men, aged 22, has been released on bail as enquiries continue. Another, aged 29, has been released under investigation.

A third man, 31, has been charged with fraud in connection with the use of a stolen bank card on 17 April 2020. He will appear at Harrogate Magistrates Court in June.

Officers are now making enquiries to identify the property and return it to its rightful owners.







Sergeant Nicola Colbourne, of Harrogate South Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Having viewed hours of CCTV footage, as part of a lengthy and painstaking investigation, it appears that in many cases the targeted vehicles were left insecure, and no damage was caused to gain access to them.

“For that reason, I’d like to remind residents how important it is to lock your car whenever you leave it unattended. It only takes a few second to do so, and could stop you becoming a victim of crime.

“Similarly, don’t leave any valuables in your car overnight, and particularly never on display in the vehicle. Please don’t make it easy for criminals.

“That said, residents can be reassured that we have taken these crimes extremely seriously, and our investigation is ongoing. Neighbourhood Policing Teams have already increased patrols in affected areas, and those will continue. Harrogate is a very safe place to live, and we are determined to keep it that way.”