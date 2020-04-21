Data now shows a total 7 carehome and 16 hospital COVID-19 deaths for Harrogate

Last Updated on
The Office of National Statistics (ONS) have released data for all deaths during the week ending 10 April 2020.
This is data for all deaths, both within a hospital and in the community.
A death is attributed to COVID-19 if it is suspected and even if there is another underlying condition.
- A total of 10,350 deaths involving COVID-19 were registered in England and Wales between 28 December 2019 and 10 April 2020
- For week ending 10 April 2020, there were 18, 516 UK deaths, 6,213 were identified as a COVID-19 or a likely COVID-19 death
- The 5-year average for week ending 10 April is 10,520
- Harrogate has had a total 7 COVID-19 deaths in care homes and 16 in hospital
- For week ending 10 April 2020, Harrogate has had 7 COVID-19 deaths in care homes and 9 in hospital
- Although the death rate for the week is higher than the average, the difference is not accounted for with COVID-19 deaths
|Week Ending
|UK deaths
|Average UK deaths, previous 5 years
|Covid-19 deaths
|3 Jan 20
|12,254
|12,175
|0
|10 Jan 20
|14,058
|13,822
|0
|17 Jan 20
|12,990
|13,216
|0
|24 Jan 20
|11,856
|12,760
|0
|31 Jan 20
|11,612
|12,206
|0
|7 Feb 20
|10,986
|11,925
|0
|14 Feb 20
|10,944
|11,627
|0
|21 Feb 20
|10,841
|11,548
|0
|28 Feb 20
|10,816
|11,183
|0
|6 Mar 20
|10,895
|11,498
|0
|13 Mar 20
|11,019
|11,205
|5
|20 Mar 20
|10,645
|10,573
|103
|3 Apr 20
|16,387
|10,305
|3,475
|10 Apr 20
|18,516
|10,520
|6,213
|Week number
|13
|14
|15
|Week ended
|27-Mar-20
|03-Apr-20
|10-Apr-20
|Total deaths, all ages
|11,141
|16,387
|18,516
|Total deaths: average of corresponding
|Average for wee previous 5 years 1 (England and Wales)
|10,130
|10,305
|10,520
|Deaths where COVID-19 was mentioned on the death certificate (ICD-10 U07.1 and U07.2)
|539
|3,475
|6,213
|Persons
|Deaths by age group
|<1
|49
|51
|38
|1-4
|8
|8
|6
|5-9
|1
|5
|4
|10-14
|4
|8
|4
|15-19
|12
|9
|8
|20-24
|17
|20
|16
|25-29
|33
|32
|41
|30-34
|55
|54
|45
|35-39
|71
|67
|108
|40-44
|95
|106
|114
|45-49
|163
|220
|249
|50-54
|235
|376
|412
|55-59
|381
|531
|598
|60-64
|522
|733
|852
|65-69
|699
|1,044
|1,149
|70-74
|1,106
|1,690
|1,797
|75-79
|1,397
|2,179
|2,418
|80-84
|1,850
|2,826
|3,195
|85-89
|2,016
|3,015
|3,564
|90+
|2,428
|3,413
|3,898
|Males
|Deaths by age group
|<1
|27
|26
|28
|1-4
|3
|2
|3
|5-9
|1
|2
|3
|10-14
|1
|3
|1
|15-19
|8
|7
|5
|20-24
|11
|12
|12
|25-29
|22
|22
|29
|30-34
|40
|39
|30
|35-39
|40
|36
|60
|40-44
|65
|67
|65
|45-49
|97
|124
|148
|50-54
|146
|244
|247
|55-59
|235
|336
|372
|60-64
|286
|453
|548
|65-69
|423
|662
|706
|70-74
|666
|1039
|1,098
|75-79
|788
|1303
|1,451
|80-84
|1005
|1570
|1,795
|85-89
|984
|1520
|1,826
|90+
|883
|1327
|1,521
|Females
|Deaths by age group
|<1
|22
|25
|10
|1-4
|5
|6
|3
|5-9
|0
|3
|1
|10-14
|3
|5
|3
|15-19
|4
|2
|3
|20-24
|6
|8
|4
|25-29
|11
|10
|12
|30-34
|15
|15
|15
|35-39
|31
|31
|48
|40-44
|30
|39
|49
|45-49
|66
|96
|101
|50-54
|89
|132
|165
|55-59
|146
|195
|226
|60-64
|236
|280
|304
|65-69
|276
|382
|443
|70-74
|440
|651
|699
|75-79
|609
|876
|967
|80-84
|845
|1256
|1,400
|85-89
|1032
|1495
|1,738
|90+
|1545
|2086
|2,377
|Deaths by region of usual residence
|North East
|542
|770
|849
|North West
|1,538
|2,137
|2,597
|Yorkshire and The Humber
|982
|1,436
|1,503
|East Midlands
|922
|1,246
|1,452
|West Midlands
|1,035
|1,812
|2,182
|East
|1,182
|1,717
|1,984
|London
|1,297
|2,511
|2,832
|South East
|1,822
|2,294
|2,604
|South West
|1,092
|1,520
|1,560
|Wales
|719
|920
|928