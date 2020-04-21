Data now shows a total 7 carehome and 16 hospital COVID-19 deaths for Harrogate

Please share the news











The Office of National Statistics (ONS) have released data for all deaths during the week ending 10 April 2020.

This is data for all deaths, both within a hospital and in the community.

A death is attributed to COVID-19 if it is suspected and even if there is another underlying condition.

A total of 10,350 deaths involving COVID-19 were registered in England and Wales between 28 December 2019 and 10 April 2020

For week ending 10 April 2020, there were 18, 516 UK deaths, 6,213 were identified as a COVID-19 or a likely COVID-19 death

The 5-year average for week ending 10 April is 10,520

Harrogate has had a total 7 COVID-19 deaths in care homes and 16 in hospital

For week ending 10 April 2020, Harrogate has had 7 COVID-19 deaths in care homes and 9 in hospital

Although the death rate for the week is higher than the average, the difference is not accounted for with COVID-19 deaths

Week Ending UK deaths Average UK deaths, previous 5 years Covid-19 deaths 3 Jan 20 12,254 12,175 0 10 Jan 20 14,058 13,822 0 17 Jan 20 12,990 13,216 0 24 Jan 20 11,856 12,760 0 31 Jan 20 11,612 12,206 0 7 Feb 20 10,986 11,925 0 14 Feb 20 10,944 11,627 0 21 Feb 20 10,841 11,548 0 28 Feb 20 10,816 11,183 0 6 Mar 20 10,895 11,498 0 13 Mar 20 11,019 11,205 5 20 Mar 20 10,645 10,573 103 3 Apr 20 16,387 10,305 3,475 10 Apr 20 18,516 10,520 6,213















Week number 13 14 15 Week ended 27-Mar-20 03-Apr-20 10-Apr-20 Total deaths, all ages 11,141 16,387 18,516 Total deaths: average of corresponding Average for wee previous 5 years 1 (England and Wales) 10,130 10,305 10,520 Deaths where COVID-19 was mentioned on the death certificate (ICD-10 U07.1 and U07.2) 539 3,475 6,213 Persons Deaths by age group <1 49 51 38 1-4 8 8 6 5-9 1 5 4 10-14 4 8 4 15-19 12 9 8 20-24 17 20 16 25-29 33 32 41 30-34 55 54 45 35-39 71 67 108 40-44 95 106 114 45-49 163 220 249 50-54 235 376 412 55-59 381 531 598 60-64 522 733 852 65-69 699 1,044 1,149 70-74 1,106 1,690 1,797 75-79 1,397 2,179 2,418 80-84 1,850 2,826 3,195 85-89 2,016 3,015 3,564 90+ 2,428 3,413 3,898 Males Deaths by age group <1 27 26 28 1-4 3 2 3 5-9 1 2 3 10-14 1 3 1 15-19 8 7 5 20-24 11 12 12 25-29 22 22 29 30-34 40 39 30 35-39 40 36 60 40-44 65 67 65 45-49 97 124 148 50-54 146 244 247 55-59 235 336 372 60-64 286 453 548 65-69 423 662 706 70-74 666 1039 1,098 75-79 788 1303 1,451 80-84 1005 1570 1,795 85-89 984 1520 1,826 90+ 883 1327 1,521 Females Deaths by age group <1 22 25 10 1-4 5 6 3 5-9 0 3 1 10-14 3 5 3 15-19 4 2 3 20-24 6 8 4 25-29 11 10 12 30-34 15 15 15 35-39 31 31 48 40-44 30 39 49 45-49 66 96 101 50-54 89 132 165 55-59 146 195 226 60-64 236 280 304 65-69 276 382 443 70-74 440 651 699 75-79 609 876 967 80-84 845 1256 1,400 85-89 1032 1495 1,738 90+ 1545 2086 2,377 Deaths by region of usual residence North East 542 770 849 North West 1,538 2,137 2,597 Yorkshire and The Humber 982 1,436 1,503 East Midlands 922 1,246 1,452 West Midlands 1,035 1,812 2,182 East 1,182 1,717 1,984 London 1,297 2,511 2,832 South East 1,822 2,294 2,604 South West 1,092 1,520 1,560 Wales 719 920 928