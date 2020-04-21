covid harrogate

Data now shows a total 7 carehome and 16 hospital COVID-19 deaths for Harrogate

The Office of National Statistics (ONS) have released data for all deaths during the week ending 10 April 2020.

This is data for all deaths, both within a hospital and in the community.

A death is attributed to COVID-19 if it is suspected and even if there is another underlying condition.

  • A total of 10,350 deaths involving COVID-19 were registered in England and Wales between 28 December 2019 and 10 April 2020
  • For week ending 10 April 2020, there were 18, 516 UK deaths, 6,213 were identified as a COVID-19 or a likely COVID-19 death
  • The 5-year average for week ending 10 April is 10,520
  • Harrogate has had a total 7 COVID-19 deaths in care homes and 16 in hospital
  • For week ending 10 April 2020, Harrogate has had 7 COVID-19 deaths in care homes and 9 in hospital
  • Although the death rate for the week is higher than the average, the difference is not accounted for with COVID-19 deaths
Week Ending UK deaths Average UK deaths, previous 5 years Covid-19 deaths
3 Jan 20 12,254 12,175 0
10 Jan 20 14,058 13,822 0
17 Jan 20 12,990 13,216 0
24 Jan 20 11,856 12,760 0
31 Jan 20 11,612 12,206 0
7 Feb 20 10,986 11,925 0
14 Feb 20 10,944 11,627 0
21 Feb 20 10,841 11,548 0
28 Feb 20 10,816 11,183 0
6 Mar 20 10,895 11,498 0
13 Mar 20 11,019 11,205 5
20 Mar 20 10,645 10,573 103
3 Apr 20 16,387 10,305 3,475
10 Apr 20 18,516 10,520 6,213






Week number 13 14 15
Week ended 27-Mar-20 03-Apr-20 10-Apr-20
Total deaths, all ages 11,141 16,387 18,516
Total deaths: average of corresponding
Average for wee previous 5 years 1 (England and Wales) 10,130 10,305 10,520
Deaths where COVID-19 was mentioned on the death certificate (ICD-10 U07.1 and U07.2) 539 3,475 6,213
Persons
Deaths by age group
<1 49 51 38
1-4 8 8 6
5-9 1 5 4
10-14 4 8 4
15-19 12 9 8
20-24 17 20 16
25-29 33 32 41
30-34 55 54 45
35-39 71 67 108
40-44 95 106 114
45-49 163 220 249
50-54 235 376 412
55-59 381 531 598
60-64 522 733 852
65-69 699 1,044 1,149
70-74 1,106 1,690 1,797
75-79 1,397 2,179 2,418
80-84 1,850 2,826 3,195
85-89 2,016 3,015 3,564
90+ 2,428 3,413 3,898
Males 
Deaths by age group
<1 27 26 28
1-4 3 2 3
5-9 1 2 3
10-14 1 3 1
15-19 8 7 5
20-24 11 12 12
25-29 22 22 29
30-34 40 39 30
35-39 40 36 60
40-44 65 67 65
45-49 97 124 148
50-54 146 244 247
55-59 235 336 372
60-64 286 453 548
65-69 423 662 706
70-74 666 1039 1,098
75-79 788 1303 1,451
80-84 1005 1570 1,795
85-89 984 1520 1,826
90+ 883 1327 1,521
Females
Deaths by age group
<1 22 25 10
1-4 5 6 3
5-9 0 3 1
10-14 3 5 3
15-19 4 2 3
20-24 6 8 4
25-29 11 10 12
30-34 15 15 15
35-39 31 31 48
40-44 30 39 49
45-49 66 96 101
50-54 89 132 165
55-59 146 195 226
60-64 236 280 304
65-69 276 382 443
70-74 440 651 699
75-79 609 876 967
80-84 845 1256 1,400
85-89 1032 1495 1,738
90+ 1545 2086 2,377
Deaths by region of usual residence 
North East 542 770 849
North West 1,538 2,137 2,597
Yorkshire and The Humber 982 1,436 1,503
East Midlands 922 1,246 1,452
West Midlands 1,035 1,812 2,182
East 1,182 1,717 1,984
London 1,297 2,511 2,832
South East 1,822 2,294 2,604
South West 1,092 1,520 1,560
Wales 719 920 928







