Council employees’ improved pay offer announced – 2.75% and additional leave day

Please share the news













Last Updated on 16 April 2020 at 3:31pm

Council employees have been offered an improved pay increase of 2.75% from 1 April 2020, plus an additional one day’s leave which would increase the minimum entitlement from 21 to 22 days per year (plus public holidays).

The National Employers say they hope that the unions accept this final offer so that employees, who are providing such critical support to their communities during this national emergency, can receive a well-deserved pay rise as soon as practicable.

The National Employers, who negotiate pay on behalf of 350 local authorities in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, made the offer to unions today. It will affect over 1 million employees.

The increase to the national paybill resulting from this offer is £500.73 million (covering the period to 31 March 2021, excluding on-costs).

This pay offer does not apply to council chief executives, senior officers, teachers or firefighters, who are covered by separate national pay arrangements.

The National Joint Council negotiates the pay, terms and conditions of staff in local authorities. It agrees an annual uplift to the national pay spine, on which each individual council decides where to place its employees.

Each council takes into account a number of factors such as job size and local labour market conditions when deciding an employee’s salary. There are no nationally determined jobs or pay grades in local government, unlike in other parts of the public sector.