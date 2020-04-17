UNISON say Council employee pay offer “falls well short”

Please share the news













17 April 2020

Council employees have been offered an improved pay increase of 2.75% from 1 April 2020, plus an additional one day’s leave which would increase the minimum entitlement from 21 to 22 days per year (plus public holidays).

The National Employers, who negotiate pay on behalf of 350 local authorities in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, say they hope that the unions accept this final offer so that employees, who are providing such critical support to their communities during this national emergency, can receive a well-deserved pay rise as soon as practicable.

David Houlgate, Secretary, Harrogate Local Government Branch – UNISON We are pleased that there has been an increased national pay offer for Council staff but we are very disappointed that it falls well short of our claim. We note that the employers are calling on the government to fund an additional pay increase on top of the Local Government offer. UNISON supports that call and has offered to write jointly with other Council unions, together with the employers, to the government, giving them two weeks to respond. If, after either the government has responded, or the two weeks are up, UNISON, along with other unions would then seek to finish the negotiating process for this year. Council workers are working above and beyond their jobs, putting themselves daily at risk from the coronavirus to keep public services working and our country on track. The government should recognise this and fund a substantial additional increase for these committed workers, who have seen their pay drop in real terms by over 20% in recent years.