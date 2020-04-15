Government gives ‘Notice to proceed’ on HS2 regardless of lockdown

Please share the news













Last Updated on 15 April 2020 at 5:08pm

HS2 Ltd today marks next step for the project, issuing ‘Notice to proceed’ on Britain’s new railway.

High Speed 2 (HS2) project reaches its next stage as joint venture companies receive approval to begin detailed design and construction phase.

‘Notice to proceed’ process marks formal approval for main construction works to begin, following decision earlier this year to proceed with the project construction to begin in line with Public Health England advice during the coronavirus outbreak.

Following the decision to proceed with HS2 earlier this year, HS2 Ltd has today (15 April 2020) marked the next step for the project after issuing ‘Notice to proceed’ to the companies that will undertake construction on Britain’s new railway.

After careful consideration of the independent Oakervee review, the Prime Minister confirmed to Parliament in February 2020 that the project should go ahead, to deliver vital improvements to capacity and connectivity across the Midlands and North, alongside a reform package to improve governance at HS2 to ensure the project is delivered better and more efficiently.

‘Notice to proceed’ marks the formal approval for the project to begin the construction phase and HS2 Ltd is now entering Stage 2 of the main works civils contracts, with each held by a specific joint-venture.

At a time when the construction sector faces uncertainties during the coronavirus outbreak, issuing ‘Notice to proceed’ provides a vote of confidence in construction companies and the wider supply chain supporting HS2

For further information please look at: https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/879445/full-business-case-hs2-phase-one.pdf