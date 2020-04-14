UNISON Branch at Harrogate Borough Council pay credit to staff that are key-workers

Please share the news













Public sector union UNISON wishes to sing the praises of Harrogate Borough Council staff during the current Covid-19 pandemic situation.

Speaking for UNISON, Branch Secretary David Houlgate said: We know that week in week out year after year Council staff deliver vital public services to the local community but in the face of the biggest crisis the country has experienced in peace time the staff have gone the extra mile in keeping these vital public services going.

The Council’s ICT department have undertaken a mammoth task in a very short space of time, to enable the Council’s office based staff to work and deliver services from home.

Council staff have delivered £millions in grants to businesses in the District and continue to offer additional support to our residents most in need through welfare support, essential repairs and helping the voluntary sector with vulnerable residents and the distribution of food and supplies.

Street cleansing has continued throughout the crisis and refuse and recycling services have been on the front line, out in the community collecting more than ever before, as families stay at home and re-cycling centres having been closed. They’ve been helped too by staff temporarily transferring over from Culture Tourism and Sport and also Parks staff.

David Houlgate said: These staff have been a credit to the Council and a credit to themselves, their professionalism and dedication is amazing, they are fantastic. Obviously our main concern is the Health, Safety and Wellbeing of the staff. The nature of some work, can make social distancing difficult and we do know that HBC have put in place measures to help mitigate against this but we still think more could be done in relation to this and we are in ongoing discussions with the Council. It’s also good to hear about all the support the crews have received from residents around the district.













